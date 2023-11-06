Ex-priest will serve 3 years for abusing Yukon First Nations boys

The sentence also calls for David Norton to submit DNA and register as a sex offender for 10 years

David Norton was given two three-year jail sentences for sexually assaulting two Yukon First Nations boys decades ago in Yukon Territorial Court on Nov. 6. Norton will serve the sentences concurrently. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The following story contains details which some readers may find distressing. Rapid access counselling is available in the Yukon at 867-456-3838.

A judge in Whitehorse handed former Anglican priest David Norton two three-year jail sentences for sexually assaulting two Yukon First Nations boys in the 1980s. He is also subject to a DNA order and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Judge Michael Cozens issued the sentence in Yukon Territorial Court on Nov. 6. Norton observed the sentencing from a correctional facility in Ontario via phone, as a video link could not be established.

The two three-year sentences are to be served concurrently. The sentences will be served consecutively to the 13-year sentence Norton is currently serving in Ontario, also for sex crimes against youth.

The courtroom heard he has eight years left on his earlier sentence and is eligible for parole in approximately four years.

Back in June, Cozens found Norton guilty of two counts each of historical sexual assault, sexual assault and sexual interference. He was only sentenced for the sexual assault charges.

During earlier dates of the sentencing hearing, the Crown had asked for a decade behind bars in addition to the time he is currently serving in prison in Ontario. The defence asked for nine to 18 months.

The crimes for which Norton was sentenced stem from his time as the Anglican Church’s Yukon diocese’s Indian Ministries Coordinator. He was also the head of what is now commonly known as the Old Log Church, located in downtown Whitehorse.

During the trial, the court heard that, after arriving in the Yukon, Norton took the victims under his wing as altar boys and also involved them in non-church-related activities ranging from camping trips to teaching them how to read.

After earning their parents’ trust, Norton began having the victims come and spend the night with him in the church rectory where he lived. The nights the victims spent at the church rectory were described in court as the centre of abuse, although abuse also occurred elsewhere.

While on the stand, both victims, now in their 40s and whose names are protected by a publication ban, recounted instances of Norton spooning them while in his underwear, touching them beneath their underwear and masturbating to completion while laying with them and sometimes touching them.

These assaults would often begin as the youth were asleep, but the court heard that each victim woke up to find it occurring on numerous occasions.

During their testimony, the victims both said that Norton could have been considered family and that they viewed what was happening to them as sacrifices to gain access to opportunities Norton could offer, such as out-of-territory trips and recreational activities.

They also expressed they had shameful feelings about what Norton was doing to them and difficulty forming trusting relationships later in their lives.

Both victims also indicated in court that they held no ill feelings toward Norton, with the older of the two stating that he forgives the now-77-year-old former priest. After court wrapped up during one day of the trial back in June, the victims asked to speak to Norton privately, a request that Cozens granted.

In what was noted by Cozens as a highly unusual turn of events during the trial, the defence waived its opportunity to cross-examine either victim.

In issuing Norton’s sentence, Cozens provided considerable background on Norton’s crimes as well as a deep dive into relevant case law examples.

Cozens also listed a range of aggregating factors he considered prior to issuing his sentence, including the young age of Norton’s victims, the frequency of his sexual assaults against the victims and the egregious breach of trust he committed by sexually assaulting youth who viewed him as a trusted adult and their religious leader.

Among the mitigating factors he considered was that Norton chose not to have the victims’ accounts challenged on the stand through cross-examination by his lawyer.

Addressing the victims’ lack of ill will toward their abuser, Cozens noted that Norton’s guilt is not tempered by the way the victims have dealt with the abuse they were subjected to.

In assessing Norton’s crimes, Cozens noted the disconnect between “his sermons and actions.”

— With files from Jim Elliot

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com