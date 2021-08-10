Evacuation order rescinded, water levels drop in Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge

The evacuation order for a property on Shallow Bay Road has been rescinded, water levels in the Souther Lakes and Lake Laberge drop. (Crystal Schick/ Independent)

Water levels are dropping and an evacuation order has been rescinded for a property on Shallow Bay Road at Lake Laberge, according to a public flood update for Aug. 9.

The water levels at Bennett, Tagish, and Marsh Lakes are now one to seven centimetres below peak 2007 levels and 23-24 centimetres below July’s peak.

Lake Laberge is three centimetres above peak 2007 levels but is 41 centimetres below July’s peak.

The flood warning for the Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge, issued Aug. 2, is being maintained. The boil water advisory for residents in Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and Takhini River areas is also maintained.

Residents of Army Beach and South M’Clintock with private wells or underground water storage tanks have a boil water advisory as well. Residents in Carmacks with private wells have a boil water advisory.

Strong wind and rain are forecasted for the Southern Lakes this week. Water levels are expected to rise but are not anticipated to reach the previous peak in July.

The unstable weather, including rain and wind, can cause falling trees and debris in the air. The Emergency Measures Organization is telling people to be aware of their surroundings and call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Yukoners are also advised to avoid causing boat wakes within 200 metres of the shoreline and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

Also, the Yukon government is recommending only local traffic only in flood-impacted areas.

There are 50 people working on the flood response. The IMT from Canadian Task Force 2 (Alberta) will remain in the territory until Aug. 12.

Pumping of groundwater and work on erosion control continues at Army Beach and South M’Clintock.

Raising and securing the connector dike in Army Beach is now complete. Work continues to raise the height of the South M’Clintock berm.

In Whitehorse, a central sandbagging station has been set up at Robert Service Way across from Yukon Energy. City officials continue to monitor the Yukon River.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

flooding