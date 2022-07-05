UPDATE: Evacuation alert issued for Mayo, Keno, Victoria Gold Mine, others in central Yukon

An AS332 Super Puma helicopter involved in the Yukon’s wildfire response is seen flying over downtown Whitehorse on July 5, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The threat of wildfires is growing closer to home for some people in central Yukon.

The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization has issued an evacuation alert for the Silver Trail and surrounding areas including Moose Creek Lodge, Mayo, Elsa, Keno and Victoria Gold Mine as a result of increasing risk from wildfires in the area.

The alert means people are not being asked to leave but should be ready to vacate within two hours of being notified, if an evacuation order is issued. The alert may be upped to an order if the fire directly threatens people and property.

According to the bulletin, residents who are under alert should consider a few things: connect with family members to make a plan and choose a safe meeting place; prep bags for quick and convenient access; gather essential items such as medication, eye glasses, valuable documents and immediate care needs for dependents; arrange transport and fill gas tank; arrange places to stay in case commercial accommodations are limited; and monitor local news and government sources for updated information on the fire situation.

According to the Wildland Fire website, as of the afternoon on July 5, 23 new fires have been reported in the territory in the last 24 hours.

So far this year, the Yukon has seen 158 fires with more than 45,700 hectares burned.

Extreme fire danger ratings are in place for Whitehorse, Iron Creek, Watson Lake airport and Willow Creek, with moderate to high ratings for several other regions.

Evacuation alerts are also currently active for Stewart Crossing and surrounding areas due to risk from wildfires, Teslin due to potential flooding impacts and Carmacks areas that are being serviced by the wastewater treatment plant as a result of high water.

