Evacuation alert issued for areas around Dawson due to wildfires

The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization has issued an evacuation alert for an area northeast of Dawson City due to an approaching wildfire.

The Aug. 2 alert applies to:

Properties along the North Klondike Highway from kilometre 680 to Hunker Creek Road;

The Dawson City Airport;

Henderson Corner; and

Rock Creek.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas must prepare to evacuate on short notice. The alert is due to a wildfire approximately 5.5 kilometres northeast of the North Klondike Highway.

The fire spread seven kilometres to the southwest late last night, and similar winds and burning conditions are forecast for Aug. 3.

The evacuation alert does not include properties along the Hunker Creek Road and at this time, Dawson City is not at risk.

An evacuation order may be issued if the situation evolves and directly threatens residents and visitors.

When preparing to evacuate, people should:

Locate all family members and designate a safe meeting place;

Gather essential items like medication, eye glasses, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependants;

Move livestock or pets to a safe area;

Arrange transport for your household members in anticipation of a potential evacuation order;

Arrange accommodation for your family. In the event of an evacuation order, emergency accommodation may be provided if required; and

Monitor local news sources and Yukon government website for updated information on the status of wildfire and its impact on the area.

