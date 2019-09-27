John Thompson/Yukon News file Yukon Zinc’s Wolverine mine site photographed in 2009.

Environmental consulting company takes Yukon Zinc to court

Another company is seeking a miner’s lien against Yukon Zinc Corp., the embattled corporation behind the now-defunct Wolverine mine.

Core Geoscience Services Inc. filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court Sept. 23, alleging that Yukon Zinc owes it more than $47,000 for environmental consulting services.

The petition says Core Geoscience Services provided services to Yukon Zinc at the Wolverine mine site from Sept. 2, 2018 to July 29, with a total bill of $47,107.21.

“In breach of contract, and despite demand, Yukon Zinc has made no payments regarding these outstanding invoices,” the petition says.

Core Geosciences Services registered a claim of lien in the Watson Lake Mining Recorder’s office in August. It’s seeking to be awarded the outstanding bill, plus interest.

Yukon Zinc was placed into receivership earlier this month following an application by the Yukon government. The corporation had failed to put up the majority of it’s more than $35-million security for the mine, located between Watson Lake and Ross River, and also failed to maintain environmental standards on site. The Yukon government has since stepped in and is taking remedial action.

Just Posted

Most Read