Environment Yukon issues sheep hunting ban for area next to Kluane National Park

The sheep are crossing the Alaska Highway to access grass growing on the banks of Kluane Lake

A map showing the area an emergency hunting closure on sheep will apply to from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31. This is the fourth year the ban has been put in place. (Environment Yukon/Twitter)

Sheep hunters, beware — Environment Yukon has once again issued an emergency hunting closure for an area adjacent to Kluane National Park and Reserve as sheep cross the highway to access grass in an otherwise unprotected area.

The department announced the closure for subzone 5-21, which covers an area around the Alaska Highway between the Slims River (km 1648) and Congdon Creek (km 1666), on July 29. It’s effective from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.

The sheep, which normally reside within the protected park, are crossing the highway to get to the grass growing on the banks of Kluane Lake.

“These sheep are habituated to humans and vulnerable to being hunted. This closure applies to Yukon resident and non-resident hunters,” Environment Yukon wrote on Twitter.

This is the fourth year in a row that the closure has been put in place.

