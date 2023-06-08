Engagement open on planned housing in Copper Ridge

One of the design concepts presented alongside a survey about possibly developing a wooded portion of Copper Ridge. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

The public is being asked for input on how a sizable wooded area in Copper Ridge will be developed. The City of Whitehorse held a pair of open houses and has an online survey available to seek input on two possible design concepts for space between Falcon Drive and the rear of the Copper Ridge Place care facility.

The survey is available at www.engagewhitehorse.ca/copper-ridge-development/survey_tools/planning-charrette-survey

The concepts show a mixture of low-density single-detached or duplex lots and medium-density sections that could be developed as triplexes or denser, ranging from 25 to 55 units per hectare. Both options show a new roadway connecting all parts of the development, with access points onto Falcon Drive and Diamond Way.

Both concept plans also show a new traffic circle at the intersection of Falcon Drive and North Star Drive, new pathways and a modest portion of the forested area retained as a greenbelt.

The survey asks respondents to rate their degree of support for the two possible design options and the amount they support each design based on specific factors: The green space that will be left, residential use and density and active transportation options.

The survey will remain open until June 12 at 11:59 p.m.

A past round of engagement conducted over the winter found that most survey respondents use the wooded area for recreation while others like it for its aesthetic or use its trails as part of their transportation or commuting routes. When it came to future use of the area, 74 per cent of respondents were in favour of using the area as a green space or park, while only 37 per cent were in favour of residential development, and there was even less support for other uses. A clear preference was also shown for low-density development.

The master plan for the development is not expected to be completed and before the Whitehorse city council for approval or changes until the fall or winter of this year.

