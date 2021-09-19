Ember Academy sparks for seventh year

Danielle Koop cuts through part of a vehicle during Ember training in Whitehorse on September 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Ember recruits Lindsay Johnston, Danielle Koop, Taryn Hemmings pose in a newly modified “convertible” during their training in Whitehorse on September 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Ember recruits flip a car right side up during a training day in Whitehorse on September 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Ember recruit Katrine Frese smiles during a training exercise in Whitehorse on September 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The 2021 Ember Fire Academy took place Sept. 6 to 11 at the Golden Horn Fire Department.

The hands-on program, run by the Yukon government, is meant to be a jump start for women interested in a firefighting career. Recruits learn to use protective equipment, cut open cars to free passengers, respond to hazardous materiels, rescue people from heights, fight vehicle and structure fires and train for the physical demands of the job.

The free program is open to Yukon women over the age of 16.

It is the seventh year the academy has run. This year, 12 women were involved in the training.

