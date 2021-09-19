Ember Academy sparks for seventh year

The 2021 Ember Fire Academy took place Sept. 6 to 11 at the Golden Horn Fire Department.
The hands-on program, run by the Yukon government, is meant to be a jump start for women interested in a firefighting career. Recruits learn to use protective equipment, cut open cars to free passengers, respond to hazardous materiels, rescue people from heights, fight vehicle and structure fires and train for the physical demands of the job.
The free program is open to Yukon women over the age of 16.
It is the seventh year the academy has run. This year, 12 women were involved in the training.
