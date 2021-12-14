Eleven groups supported through Youth Investment Fund intake

Arts camps, rock climbing and music tours all funded in fall program.

Eleven groups have been given funding totaling $45,000 through the Youth Investment Fund.

The Youth Investment Fund provides funding twice a year to qualifying community groups, who can receive between $501 and $5,000 per application.

This intake 11 groups from around the territory received funds, including arts, sports and cultural groups, including:

The All-City Band Society to host community tours.

The Boys and Girls Club of Yukon for a young riders ski and snowboard program.

The Canadian Mental Health Association-Yukon Chapter for youth outdoor and wellness events.

In Carcross, the Recreation Board received funds for games and rock wall climbing.

In Dawson the Dawson City Art Society (Klondike Institute of Art and Culture) has funding for a multi-day intensive art camp.

The Holy Family School Council to host their spelling bee

The Japanese Canadian Association of Yukon for a 2022 Japanese “kids club.”

The Marsh Lake Community Society for a music camp for youth.

The Riverdale Baptist Church for youth group activities.

The Yukon Circle of Social Change Society for funding a restorative circles project.

Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society for the kidsfest at the festival.

The Youth Investment Fund is meant to provide financial support to short-term projects aimed at providing marginalized youth under 19 with opportunities to participate in activities in positive environments.

The application deadline for the next round of funding is April 1, 2022.

