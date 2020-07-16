Elections Yukon announces date for school council elections

A new date of Oct. 5 has been set for Yukon school council elections. (123rf.com)

A new date of Oct. 5 has been set for school council elections in the territory.

Elections Yukon announced the new date July 10, noting Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee had approved the revised schedule after the original election scheduled to happen in May was postponed due to COVID-19.

“The Chief Electoral Officer Maxwell Harvey, is working in close collaboration with the Government of Yukon to ensure the appropriate COVID-19 measures and precautions are in place to protect public health during the election period,” the announcement stated.

Ahead of the Oct. 5 voting date, the notice of nominations will be published Sept. 14 — that’s when prospective candidates can begin submitting their paper work.

Nominations will close Sept. 24 at noon.

“If the number of nominations for candidates for the members of a school council do not exceed the number to be elected, the returning officer declares the persons nominated to be elected,” the release noted. “If a polling day is required, mail-in ballots are available for issue.”

Prospective candidates for school councils must be 18 and a Canadian citizen who has either lived in the school’s attendance area for at least three months or is parent of a child attending the school.

Anyone working at the school cannot serve on the school council.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

ElectionsYukon Department of Education