Eighth phase of Whistle Bend put to council

This map shows where Phase 8 of the Whistle Bend subdivision is planned. Council will vote on first reading of the proposed zoning June 26. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)

More lots in Whistle Bend could be up for grabs next year.

At Whitehorse city council’s June 22 meeting, members were presented with the proposed zoning for Phase 8 of the neighbourhood, with planner Sidharth Agarwal anticipating available lots in 2022 provided zoning and subdivision is approved.

Under the proposed zoning, Phase 8 would see 17 single-detached, 47 townhouse and three multifamily lots become available, adding approximately 90 residential units to the mix in the neighbourhood.

“The actual development potential will be confirmed through detailed engineering and subsequent subdivision,” Agarwal said.

He later added that Phase 8 is coming forward for zoning before the detailed design is done to ensure there’s a timely supply of residential lots.

Phase 8 is part of what’s known as Area C in Whistle Bend, north/northwest of Phases 6 and 7. It would be developed in two sections with one being an extension to Witch Hazel Drive, the other an extension to Rampart Street.

The Witch Hazel Drive section is proposed for medium density developments such as townhouses and apartments with the Rampart Street section to include the same medium density developments as well as low density housing including single detached and duplex homes.

In addition to the housing Phase 8 would bring, there would also be a paved trail around the northern section of Phase 8 and another paved trail along a utility right of way west of Phase 7.

Council would vote on first reading of the zoning bylaw for Phase 8 on June 28. If first reading is passed a public hearing would be held Aug. 9 with a report on that coming to council Sept. 7.

The final two readings would then come forward Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, work is also underway to plan for Phases 9 and 10, which are also in Area C.

As Agarwal told council in his report: “A phase-by-phase approach is being proposed for zoning as opposed to zoning the whole of Area C at once. (Yukon government) and city staff are currently discussing minor changes from the original land use concept for Phases 9 and 10, which would require revisiting the servicing design as part of the detailed engineering.

“Zoning amendments for Phases 9 and 10 will be brought forward once this work is complete.”

The 56.3 hectare Area C is one of three areas in Whistle Bend up for development after the seven phases of the original plan for Whistle Bend are developed. Council approved a change to the Official Community Plan in January that designated the area for future development.

Coun. Laura Cabott recalled at that time there are some concerns from residents about the importance of keeping greenspace and trails in the area.

Agarwal noted a large greenspace has been incorporated into the plans, also highlighting trail plans for the area and noting the city is working to keep as many natural trails as possible.

Work to Area C is moving ahead of the other two — A and B — due to infrastructure cost, the potential for cost-recovery, the complexity of the project and impacts on the neighbourhood, city planning and sustainability manager Mélodie Simard explained in an earlier report to council.

The last Yukon government land lottery saw more than 800 applicants vying for properties primarily in Whistle Bend.

Among them were 140 single detached and duplex sites, 11 multifamily, 20 townhouse and eight commercial sites in the neighbourhood along with a further five country residential lots in Hidden Valley.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

