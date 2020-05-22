Eight people arrested over three days on drug-related charges

The Yukon RCMP’s crime reduction unit arrested eight people in the span of three days on a slew of drug possession and trafficking charges. (Black Press file)

The Yukon RCMP’s crime reduction unit arrested eight people in the span of three days on a slew of drug possession and trafficking charges.

Crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were among the drugs allegedly being trafficked.

According to a police release on May 20, officers with the crime reduction unit arrested four people the evening of May 14 in two separate incidents.

Police first arrested a man around 7:30 p.m. who was allegedly possessing “an amount of suspected crack cocaine.”

Keith Bilau, 51, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Later, police arrested three other people and, after searching their vehicle, allegedly found suspected crack cocaine, cocaine hydrochloride, cannabis, diazepam, cell phones and “a large sum of cash in Canadian currency.”

Esteban Samuel Engasser-Timpany, 20, Jared Gattensby, 19, and Keagan Hopkins-Phillips, 20, are facing charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of diazepam for the purpose of trafficking as well as cannabis possession, distribution and selling.

All four were released from custody with a promise to appear in court in July.

On May 17, officers arrested another four people in the Whitehorse area, with the press release noting that police “believe the drugs were destined for Mayo.”

A search of the suspects’ vehicle allegedly turned up suspected crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and cell phones.

Thomas Arnedt, 29, Michelle Peter, 32, Jolene Hager, 30, and Jenette Blanchard, 37, are facing charges including trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as possessing those substances for the purposes of trafficking. They remain in custody.

