Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs planning limited reopening after fire damage assessed

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Submitted)

The Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is awaiting a fire marshal’s investigation and eyeing a limited reopening following a fire that damaged one of its buildings.

Firefighters were called to the new facility at the former Takhini Hot Springs site around 3:30 p.m. on May 16. Patrons and staff were quickly evacuated from the building.

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs owner Garry Umbrich said the fire damage is mainly affecting the sauna and steam room area. That portion of the spa is separated from the rest of the building by fire doors, he explained.

No one was hurt, and staff were able to retrieve items from guests’ lockers.

Umbrich said the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will not be known until the fire marshal has completed their report. He said the investigation results are inspected in the coming days and the hot springs is looking to reopen on a limited basis once the extent of the damage is known.

The hot springs opened to the public only a week before.

