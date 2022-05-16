A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Ashley Lewis/Submitted)

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Ashley Lewis/Submitted)

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs evacuated due to fire

Whitehorse’s brand-new hot springs and spa has been evacuated due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs around 3:30 p.m. on May 16.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building as smoke could be seen rising from the spa roof, onlookers say.

Ashley Lewis told the News she was en route to her appointment at the spa when the fire broke out.

“Everyone was evacuating in their robes,” she said in an email.

She was phoned by the spa a few minutes later and asked to reschedule her appointment for another day, after the damage had been assessed.

Numerous fire trucks were on the scene as hot springs staff turned people away at the gate, citing an “emergency.”

Eclipse opened last week after substantial renovations and a two-year closure.

READ MORE: New Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs opens to adults May 9

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Reduced hours, shorter season planned for Little Gold-Poker Creek border crossing
Next story
Three candidates running for Carcross/Tagish Haa Shaa du Hen

Just Posted

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Ashley Lewis/Submitted)
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs evacuated due to fire

Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s learning centre in Carcross. The First Nation is hosting a byelection this June. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Three candidates running for Carcross/Tagish Haa Shaa du Hen

Dawson City is seen during tourism season on July 23, 2018. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Reduced hours, shorter season planned for Little Gold-Poker Creek border crossing

(Submitted)
History Hunter: The Yukon has a Stanley Cup connection