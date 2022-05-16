Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs evacuated due to fire

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Ashley Lewis/Submitted)

Whitehorse’s brand-new hot springs and spa has been evacuated due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs around 3:30 p.m. on May 16.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building as smoke could be seen rising from the spa roof, onlookers say.

Ashley Lewis told the News she was en route to her appointment at the spa when the fire broke out.

“Everyone was evacuating in their robes,” she said in an email.

She was phoned by the spa a few minutes later and asked to reschedule her appointment for another day, after the damage had been assessed.

Numerous fire trucks were on the scene as hot springs staff turned people away at the gate, citing an “emergency.”

Received this submitted video of the smoke & hearing from bystanders that everyone has been safely evacuated: pic.twitter.com/R8bGmex08F — 𝙶𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 𝙿𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚔𝚊 (@gabrielleplonka) May 17, 2022

Eclipse opened last week after substantial renovations and a two-year closure.

