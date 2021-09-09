Eclectic mix lined up for Dawson City Music Festival this weekend

Musicians will headline the DCMF stage at the Palace Grand

The Dawson City Music Festival will take place from September 10-12. (Courtesy/Dawson City Music Festival)

The Dawson City Music Festival (DCMF), postponed from the summer, is on this weekend from September 10 to 12.

DCMF quietly made the announcement on Facebook, and began unveiling its impressive roster of musicians there, and on their website.

The organizers of the fall festival promised a smaller, more intimate affair with three nights of concerts in the Palace Grand Theatre, and three afternoons of free concerts at the riverfront Gazebo.

The festival partnered with the Wonderhorse Music and Arts Festival and are sharing a couple of acts from down south — rapper and producer UJJY and Wares (known by 2018 festival attendees). They will be joined with others from Outside plus a stellar cast of musicians from Dawson and Whitehorse.

DCMF bills everything from old-time country and western, to hip hop, to folk-punk; singer-songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and uncommon combinations of all kinds will be performing on stage. There will be a jazzy full brass band and another (second generation Yukon musician) with “sounds steeped in melancholia and nostalgia.”

Free events at the Gazebo take place noon to 3:30 from Friday to Sunday and ticketed events take place at the Palace Grand for the three evenings, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For locals and early birds, there will be a song circle at the Front St. fire pit Thursday Sept. 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available on the DCMF website and range from $26.25 – $99.97.

Contact Lawrie Crawford at lawrie.crawford@yukon-news.com

