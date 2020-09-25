Whitehorse RCMP are searching for this man, last seen in the Carcross area. (RCMP handout)

Driver wanted in alleged gun-pointing incident in downtown Whitehorse

The suspects fled to the Carcross area where the driver escaped on foot

Yukon RCMP are asking for help locating a driver of a black truck whose occupants allegedly pointed a handgun and were driving recklessly in downtown Whitehorse.

The request comes after police launched an active search for the man in the Carcross area the evening of Sept. 24.

Whitehorse RCMP were dispatched downtown at 7:44 p.m., police said in a press release Sept. 25, after “several calls from concerned Whitehorse citizens” about a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

“The occupants of the vehicle were pointing a handgun and recklessly operating the motor vehicle,” the press release alleges. “Police quickly located the vehicle outside of a local liquor off-sales business and were engaged in the arrest of the driver before he fled the scene on foot and later by conveyance.”

Officers eventually located the suspects on the highway outside of Carcross, the release continues, and three passengers were arrested. The driver, however, had fled on foot, triggering an overnight manhunt that saw the help of the Yukon RCMP’s police dog service.

Police also seized the truck, which had been abandoned, and located an imitation handgun inside.

While officers are no longer searching for the driver, they’re advising anyone who sees him to not approach him and to call 911. He’s described as a 5’10” tall man with an average build and goatee who was wearing a blue ball cap and a grey hoodie and sweat pants.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

Most Read