Drive-up COVID-19 testing opening June 18 in Whitehorse

The drive-up testing will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday and increase testing capacity by 33 spots

To assist with the testing demands since the beginning of the Yukon’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, the COVID-19 Testing Centre (CTAC) will open a drive-up testing centre tonight, June 18.

It will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 49A Waterfront Place in Whitehorse, in the building beside the Motor Vehicles office, across the parking lot from Boston Pizza.

The drive-up option will assist those who are nervous about exposure by coming inside. They can now request an in-car option.

The centre will be staffed by health professionals from both Health and Social Services and from the Emergency Medical Services.

“We continue to encourage people who have any COVID-19 symptoms to get tested,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee. “This outbreak has impacted hundreds of individuals and will likely impact hundreds more. This additional testing option will help meet demand and provide additional options for those seeking a test.”

McPhee added that it’s “vital” that Yukoners, including youth, get fully vaccinated to protect their communities.

“It is now more important than ever to step up and take your shot,” said McPhee.

The government is also extending youth vaccination clinics. They will continue to offer first doses for youth on an ongoing basis.

Youth in communities can receive their first dose at the next community clinic. In the capital, youth can book an appointment online or walk into the clinic at the Convention Centre.

Since June 9, the CTAC has tested 577 people with appointments booked most days. The drive-up option adds 33 testing slots per day.

Appointments are required and can be booked online. The drive-up testing unit will be located next to the CTAC parking lot.

On June 17, the CTAC completed 122 tests. Only those with symptoms should book an appointment for testing.

(John Tonin)

Presumptive COVID-19 case reported at mine in southeast Yukon

