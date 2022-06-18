Dr. Sudit Ranade is Yukon’s new chief medical officer

Dr. Sudit Ranade has been appointed as the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health. (Government of Yukon/Submitted)

Yukon has a new top doctor to lead the territory through the pandemic and overdose crisis.

According to a June 15 release by the Yukon government, Dr. Sudit Ranade has been appointed as the territorial chief medical officer of health, starting July 4.

“I look forward to working with the public health team, First Nations and community health leaders and other partners to build a strong public health system for the Yukon,” Ranade said in the release.

Similar to his predecessor, according to the Liberal Party of Canada’s website, Ranade was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in the 2021 federal elections, in which he was defeated by the Conservative Party of Canada.

Dr. Catherine Elliott was formerly in this role. Elliott took over the post after Dr. Brendan Hanley stepped down following a successful run with the federal Liberals for elected office as Yukon MP in September 2021.

On May 19, the Whitehorse Star reported Elliott is no longer filling in as acting chief medical officer of health after taking vacation. The Yukon government did not clarify when Elliott left her position in response to the News’ request.

In an email on June 16, COVID-19 communications manager Samantha Henney said that Dr. Jesse Kancir, medical officer of health, was supporting the department of Health and Social Services with matters of public health on a remote locum basis for the month of May during the recruitment period.

Dr. Paul Hasselback is assisting the territory with in-person locum support until the end of June, according to the department.

Ranade will be responsible for advising the Yukon government based on evidence when it comes to the ongoing response to and recovery from the pandemic and other public health matters such as the substance use health emergency declared in January.

Ranade will provide guidance on executing the recommendations in the Putting People First report, which is a road map for transforming the health-care system into a system that is “more integrated, collaborative and person-centred system” to better meet Yukoners’ needs.

“Dr. Ranade has a wide range of public health experience that will help address health challenges in the territory,” Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee said in the release.

“I look forward to working with him on how we can strengthen our public health system in the Yukon and support Yukoners in living healthy and happy lives. Thank you to Dr. Elliott for her work over the last year to help lead the territory through the pandemic and other public health initiatives.”

Ranade has a medical degree from the University of Ottawa and he completed his residency training in family medicine and public health through Queen’s University, where he also finished a master of public health degree and a master in business administration degree, according to the release.

The release indicates Ranade is certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada as well as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in public health and preventive medicine.

His interests include child and adolescent health, reproductive health, global health, monitoring and evaluation of public health programs, management in public health and health systems, according to a biography on the Queen’s University website.

Ranade has resigned from his post as medical officer of health for Lambton Public Health, effective June 30, according to a June 15 release from the southern Ontario health authority, where he spent the last decade shortly after doing his residency.

In the release, Ranade led the county’s public health in taking on new strategic priorities and developing and implementing the organization’s first strategic plan, which formalized the process for reviewing practices and identifying public health priorities.

“We will certainly miss Dr. Ranade’s leadership, knowledge, compassion, and dedication to public health and the Lambton County community,” Andrew Taylor, general manager for the public health services division of the county, said in the release.

“His ability to lead and transform our organization over the past decade and through a global pandemic has set us up for success for years to come.”

