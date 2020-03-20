Kwanlin Dn First Nation’s chief Doris Bill speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on July 9, 2019. Bill was re-elected as chief on March 18. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Doris Bill re-elected as chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation

This will be Bill’s third consecutive term as chief of the First Nation.

The 2020 Kwanlin Dün First Nation election is in the books and Chief Doris Bill has been returned to office with a third term.

The vote, which took place on March 18, concluded with the re-elecction of Bill as well as incumbent Councillors Charles Joseph Chief, Raymond Sydney and Jesse Dawson. They will be joined by Charlene Charlie, Jess Ryder and Rosemary Waugh-Wilson as councillors.

According to the First Nation’s statement of poll results, 428 citizens voted for chief and 428 votes were cast for council. There were 327 unused ballots and five rejected ballots. This means, according to the statement, that 423 votes were counted.

Bill won the election with 235 votes. This was enough to beat out the two other candidates — Coun. Sean Smith, who received 162 votes, and Ian Kuster, who had 26 votes.

Waugh-Wilson got the most votes for councillor, with 202. Charlie got 192, Dawson got 190, Ryder and Sydney both got 187 and Chief got 170 votes.

Incumbent Coun. Howard MacIntosh and Elder Coun. William Carlick were not re-elected. MacIntosh got 167 votes. Incumbent Coun. Dennis Calbery did not seek re-election.

This election comes after Bill voiced concerns over holding the election during the COVID-19 pandemic. She voiced her concerns in a post on her personal Facebook page on March 17.

She said, in the post, that she contacted the Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley for advice on holding the election at this time. She claims he advised the First Nation to delay the election six months, but that others on council disagreed with the advice and would not allow quorum to be met to allow for a discussion on whether to move the election to another date.

The News reached out to both Hanley and Kwanlin Dün to confirm the claims detailed in the Facebook post and comments about the election results, but did not hear back before deadline.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Kwanlin Dun First Nation

Previous story
Spring sitting of Yukon legislative assembly called off because of COVID-19

Just Posted

Spring sitting of Yukon legislative assembly called off because of COVID-19

Liberals used majority to pass the 2020-21 budget

CRTC tells Northwestel to resubmit overage fee-waiving application “without preconditions”

Northwestel had submitted an urgent application to waive internet overage fees earlier this week.

Doris Bill re-elected as chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation

This will be Bill’s third consecutive term as chief of the First Nation.

Reduce, reuse, refill

Entrepreneurs eye starting up a new environmentally-friendly bulk shop to cut down on plastic

UPDATED: Public health emergency declared in Yukon over COVID-19

Territory says the declaration will allow for quicker response to virus.

F.H. Collins Warriors, Porter Creek Rams win YSAA Senior Basketball Championships

“The feeling is 100 per cent worth it”

Yukonomist: Budget 2020: Borrowing to keep the good times rolling

Another year of record government spending thanks to the distant taxpayers of Southern Canada.

History Hunter: The long — but satisfying — search for truth in history

Getting it right takes time

Team Yukon gains valuable experience at 2020 Brier

“I don’t think our record is indicative of how well we played”

Polarettes gymnasts reach new heights at the International Gymnix 2020

“They came out more motivated and inspired than ever”

Yukon archers win half dozen medals at Canadian Regional Indoor Championships

The Yukon archers won two golds, three silvers and one bronze

Norwegian musher wins 2020 Iditarod

Thomas Waerner crossed the finish line in Nome shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 18.

2020 Buckwheat International Ski Classic pays tribute to founder

Whitehorse’s Knute Johnsgaard won the 50-km race

Most Read