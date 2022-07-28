‘Dän shawthän’: Champagne and Aishihik First Nations mourns death of executive director Frances Asp

Frances Asp is being remembered as a practical, logical and forward-looking person

Frances Asp, who was also known as Fran and Tth’iowa, died at the Vancouver General Hospital on July 9. (Champagne and Aishihik First Nations/Submitted)

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN) has a “deep sadness in [their] hearts” and a “huge gap” to fill following the death of its most senior employee.

In a July 13 news release issued by CAFN, Frances Asp, who was also known as Fran and Tth’iowa, died at the Vancouver General Hospital on July 9.

According to the release, Asp had worked for CAFN since the late 1990s.

“Fran was a champion of First Nation self-government and dedicated her life’s work to advancing Yukon First Nations for more than 35 years,” Chief Steve Smith said in the release.

“She epitomized dän shawthän, a good Southern Tutchone person.”

In the release, Asp is described as being a practical, logical and forward-looking person. She was a strong negotiator with keen finance skills. Asp was someone who would offer the “voice of reason” during periods of intense change.

