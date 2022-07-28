Frances Asp, who was also known as Fran and Tth’iowa, died at the Vancouver General Hospital on July 9. (Champagne and Aishihik First Nations/Submitted)

Frances Asp, who was also known as Fran and Tth’iowa, died at the Vancouver General Hospital on July 9. (Champagne and Aishihik First Nations/Submitted)

‘Dän shawthän’: Champagne and Aishihik First Nations mourns death of executive director Frances Asp

Frances Asp is being remembered as a practical, logical and forward-looking person

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN) has a “deep sadness in [their] hearts” and a “huge gap” to fill following the death of its most senior employee.

In a July 13 news release issued by CAFN, Frances Asp, who was also known as Fran and Tth’iowa, died at the Vancouver General Hospital on July 9.

According to the release, Asp had worked for CAFN since the late 1990s.

“Fran was a champion of First Nation self-government and dedicated her life’s work to advancing Yukon First Nations for more than 35 years,” Chief Steve Smith said in the release.

“She epitomized dän shawthän, a good Southern Tutchone person.”

In the release, Asp is described as being a practical, logical and forward-looking person. She was a strong negotiator with keen finance skills. Asp was someone who would offer the “voice of reason” during periods of intense change.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Construction underway on housing projects
Next story
Champagne and Aishihik First Nations sign management agreement for Aishihik generating station

Just Posted

The sheet piling wall installed along Robert Service Way to address landslides is one of a number of work expences approved under emergency escarpment repairs. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Whitehorse council approves $2.6M for escarpment response

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Champagne and Aishihik First Nation Chief Steve Smith shake hands after signing an agreement giving CAFN more influence in the management of the Aishihik Generating Station hydroelectric project on July 21. (Dan Carr/Submitted)
Champagne and Aishihik First Nations sign management agreement for Aishihik generating station

Left to right: Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion; Tr’ondëk Hwëchin Chief Roberta Joseph; and John Streicker, the territory’s minister of the Public Service Commission as well as energy, mines and resource showcase the plans for a new men’s shelter in Dawson City during a press conference July 25. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Construction underway on housing projects

Josée Carbonneau holds up samples of fish skins she has tanned using tea and natural dyes by the SS Klondike on July 25. (Mira Alden-Hull/Yukon News)
This week, Whitehorse artists set up their studios en plein air along the banks of the Yukon River