Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June 26 that Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will open on July 9 for the first time this season.

Hours for the “foreseeable future” will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the release.

While the venue is reopening, not all activities and services will be offered.

When Diamond Tooth Gerties opens, it will offer slots, table games, bar service and Big Al’s concession.

The KVA says the hope is to offer both poker and live shows before the end of the summer.

A number of measures have been taken due to COVID-19, including a reduced capacity, fewer slot machines and less players per gaming table.

