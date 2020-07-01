The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June 26 that Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will open on July 9 for the first time this season. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)

Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June 26 that Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will open on July 9 for the first time this season.

Hours for the “foreseeable future” will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the release.

While the venue is reopening, not all activities and services will be offered.

When Diamond Tooth Gerties opens, it will offer slots, table games, bar service and Big Al’s concession.

The KVA says the hope is to offer both poker and live shows before the end of the summer.

A number of measures have been taken due to COVID-19, including a reduced capacity, fewer slot machines and less players per gaming table.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Dawson City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Local gardener asks for return of wagons

Just Posted

Yukon borders to reopen July 1, masks required at all Yukon airports

Yukon moves to Phase 2 of reopening on July 1

Local gardener asks for return of wagons

Alice Cyr grows vegetables for her condo, but has had two wagons stolen in the last two weeks

YukonU instructor pens letter urging immediate action to address systemic racism

A Yukon First Nations instructor at Yukon University has penned a letter… Continue reading

Liard First Nation elects new chief, council

Stephen Charlie beat out incumbent George Morgan by just six votes.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for July 1, 2020

Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: Shifting the prevailing narrative of substance use

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre Special to the News Rarely does society… Continue reading

Alexco nearing production at Keno Hill mines

Alexco Resource Corp. is entering the final phase of development at its… Continue reading

Literacy award nomination deadline approaching

Nominations for the 2020 Council of the Federal Literacy Award will remain… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Today’s mailbox: Biases and the Yukon Spirit

Letters to the editor published June 26

Rezoning proposed for heavy industrial lot

Change would allow for office to be built

RCMP seek assistance in locating hit and run driver

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected… Continue reading

Most Read