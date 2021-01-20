The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, they are asking city council for a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, they are asking city council for a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Developer asks for zoning change

Would reduce the number of required parking spaces

As developers move forward with plans for a housing project that would feature 16 micro-units at 410 Cook St., they are asking Whitehorse city council for a zoning change to reduce the number of required parking spaces to eight and eliminate a loading space.

Under current zoning regulations, the development would be required to have 11 parking spots and one loading space.

However, developers are asking for the zoning change due to space constraints on the property, city planner Siddhartha Agarwal explained to council at its Jan. 18 meeting.

It was announced in February 2020 that the affordable housing project being built by Energy North Construction would receive Yukon government funding through the Housing Indicatives Fund.

The fund provides up to $50,000 per affordable unit built in Whitehorse and up to $80,000 per affordable unit built in rural communities. In this case 10 of the 16 units will be affordable units with each unit an average of about 37 square metres. Three of the residential units will be accessible and barrier-free. The development is also proposed to feature two commercial spaces.

“The zoning bylaw requires the applicant to provide visitor parking spaces, a loading stall, as well as residential parking at one space per two units,” Agarwal said. “Due to space constraints on site, this is unfeasible for the development of affordable micro-unit housing. The applicant is asking council to waive the requirements for guest parking and loading space, and reduce the parking requirement for the residential use.”

Under the proposal the required residential parking spaces would change from eight (at one parking spot per two units) to seven (at less than one space per two units), from two spaces for visitor parking (at a required one spot for every seven units) to none, and from one required loading space for 930 cubic meters of gross floor area to none.

Commercial parking would remain the same at one space with an option to pay cash-in-lieu of providing that space.

Questioned by Coun. Steve Roddick on how much a developer would pay for the cash-in-lieu option, Agarwal indicated it’s approximately $16,000.

In his report to council, Agarwal noted that while micro-units allow for a form of more affordable housing largely targeted at students, couples without children, single/young professionals and those with low incomes, parking minimums can be a hindrance to those developments as they often restrict density and increase the costs of development.

“Parking minimums are calculated based on the number of units and not the size of units (or number of bedrooms),” Agarwal said. “Many municipalities in recent years have allowed for reduction or even removal of parking minimums to make housing projects feasible and promote active transportation.”

It’s proposed that to ensure the micro-units are built that the proposed parking regulations would only apply for units that are less than 40 square meters.

“Should the developer choose to build larger units, the usual provisions of the zoning bylaw will apply,” he said. “Additionally, no parking will be allocated exclusively to a unit to allow for efficient utilization by residents and commercial tenants.”

It was also pointed out that the last downtown parking management plan found there was a peak occupancy of on-street parking of 21 per cent in that area of Cook Street.

“This indicates that there may be adequate room for parking by potential candidates and employees, which can alternatively be used by visitors during evening hours and weekends,” it was noted in Agarwal’s report to council.

Questioned by Count. Laura Cabott, Agarwal said should the proposed parking changes not be approved, the developer would likely have to build fewer units due to the space that would be required for parking or the developer could provide underground parking which would make the project more costly to build.

Coun. Dan Boyd said he’s hoping residents will let the city know their thoughts on the proposal, pointing out there will be a public hearing if council passes first reading Jan. 25.

The public hearing would be held Feb. 22 with a report on the hearing going to council March 15, followed by second and third reading March 22.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

affordable housingWhitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tax changes sought for Whitehorse energy projects

Just Posted

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, they are asking city council for a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Developer asks for zoning change

Would reduce the number of required parking spaces

The Liard First Nation is preparing to enter negotiations for self-governance with the territorial and federal governments. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Liard First Nation preparing to enter self-governance negotiations with Yukon, federal governments

Chief Stephen Charlie seeking an agreement separate from “dead end” UFA

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Jan. 20, 2021

A Copper Ridge resident clears their driveway after a massive over night snowfall in Whitehorse on Nov. 2, 2020. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Whitehorse and Haines Junction areas for Jan. 18. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Winter storm warning for Haines Junction and Whitehorse

Environment Canada says the storm will develop Monday and last until Tuesday

Maria Metzen off the start line of the Yukon Dog Mushers Association’s sled dog race on Jan. 9. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Mushers race in preparation for FirstMate Babe Southwick

The annual race is set for Feb. 12 and 13.

Yukon Energy, Solvest Inc. and Chu Níikwän Development Corporation are calling on the city for a meeting to look at possibilities for separate tax rates or incentives for renewable energy projects. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Tax changes sought for Whitehorse energy projects

Delegates call for separate property tax category for renewable energy projects

Yukon University has added seven members to its board of governors in recent months. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New members named to Yukon U’s board of governors

Required number of board members now up to 17

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Your Northern regulatory adventure awaits!

“Your Northern adventure awaits!” blared the headline on a recent YESAB assessment… Continue reading

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during the a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whistle Bend lottery draws more than 800 applicants for less than 200 properties

Demand outstrips supply yet again

Yukoner Shirley Chua-Tan is taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment. (Submitted)
Canadian Academy of Health Sciences names Yukoner to panel

Shirley Chua-Tan is well-known for a number of roles she plays in… Continue reading

The Fish Lake area viewed from the top of Haeckel Hill on Sept. 11, 2018. The Yukon government and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced they are in the beginning stages of a local area planning process for the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Local area planning for Fish Lake announced

The Government of Yukon and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced in… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Fire damage, photographed on Jan. 11, to a downtown apartment building which occurred late in the evening on Jan. 8. Zander Firth, 20, from Inuvik, was charged with the arson and is facing several other charges following his Jan. 12 court appearance. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
More charges for arson suspect

The Inuvik man charged in relation to the fire at Ryder Apartments… Continue reading

Most Read