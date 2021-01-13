Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Government of Yukon’s Non-Profit Sector Supplement (NPSS) program opened Jan. 11.

The objective of the program, according to a press release, is “to enable non-profits in the Tourism and Culture sector to be in a financial position to resume normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To apply, a non-profit must be part of the tourism and culture sector and have experienced, or expect to experience, a year-end deficit between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, as a result of the pandemic.

Eligible Yukon tourism non-profit organizations should promote bringing visitors to the territory or be focused on engaging visitors while they are in the territory. Qualifying culture non-profits should have mandates or activities focused on culture, such as arts, museums or heritage.

Applicants can request support to a maximum of $20,000.

Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from the Yukon Historical and Museums Association, the Department of Tourism and Culture and the local tourism and cultures sectors.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 8 at 4:30pm. For more information or to apply, visit www.heritageyukon.ca/programs/non-profit-sector-supplement.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus