The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Government of Yukon’s Non-Profit Sector Supplement (NPSS) program opened Jan. 11.

The objective of the program, according to a press release, is “to enable non-profits in the Tourism and Culture sector to be in a financial position to resume normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To apply, a non-profit must be part of the tourism and culture sector and have experienced, or expect to experience, a year-end deficit between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, as a result of the pandemic.

Eligible Yukon tourism non-profit organizations should promote bringing visitors to the territory or be focused on engaging visitors while they are in the territory. Qualifying culture non-profits should have mandates or activities focused on culture, such as arts, museums or heritage.

Applicants can request support to a maximum of $20,000.

Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from the Yukon Historical and Museums Association, the Department of Tourism and Culture and the local tourism and cultures sectors.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 8 at 4:30pm. For more information or to apply, visit www.heritageyukon.ca/programs/non-profit-sector-supplement.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Presumptive COVID-19 case declared false-positive after lab tests

Just Posted

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 5. The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab. (Ivan Valencia/AP)
Presumptive COVID-19 case declared false-positive after lab tests

Self-isolation has ended for 48 people connected to the individual

Photo left: Delia Therriault, 12, is one of two Yukon archers that set Canadian records in their categories Dec. 16. Therriault scored 438 in the Pre-Cub girl barebow division. Photo right: Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, tied a Canadian archery record in his category on Dec. 16. Kapaniuk scored 573 in the Cub boy compound. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Two Yukon archers hit Canadian records

Delia Therriault, 12, and Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, are record holders in their age group

A Whitehorse woman has filed a petition claiming the section of the <em>Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act</em> that spurred her eviction violates the <em>Charter of Rights and </em><em>Freedoms</em>. (Yukon News file)
Whitehorse woman evicted via SCAN Act files legal challenge

Celia Wright was given five days notice to move her family of eight children

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Jan. 13, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 38-year-old man at the Mayo Health Centre. (Black Press file)
22-year-old Mayo man charged with second degree murder

Daniel Cashaback-Myra will appear in Territorial Court on Jan. 27.

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive… Continue reading

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton won’t be runing for re-election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election. A former wildland… Continue reading

Large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine, a large amount of cash, several cells phones and a vehicle were all seized after RCMP searched a Whistle Bend home on Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
Seven arrested after drug trafficking search

RCMP seized drugs, money from Whistle Bend residence on Jan. 6

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a growing trend of vehicle break-and-enters in the Kopper King area. (Black Press file)
Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area

Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a… Continue reading

Signage near the newly opened Dawson City ice bridge. (Sandy Silver/Facebook)
Dawson City ice bridge opens

The Dawson ice bridge has opened. In a Jan. 6 social media… Continue reading

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars of property from Cobalt Construction on the evenings of Dec. 28, 29, and 30. They were operating a stolen Toyota Camry, which was beige in colour with the license plate HML66. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP seeking three suspects after burglary

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of… Continue reading

A plastic bag clings to the branches of a small tree in the ditch along Mountain View Drive in Whitehorse on May 2, 2019. The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use shopping bag ban. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Input sought on single-use bag ban implementation

The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use… Continue reading

Most Read