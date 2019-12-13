Destruction Bay man dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Kluane Lake

Yukon RCMP located the body of Walter Egg, 68, about 250 metres from the shoreline Dec. 10

The body of a Destruction Bay man reported missing on Dec. 8 has been recovered from Kluane Lake after he and his snowmobile fell through the ice.

Yukon RCMP located the body of Walter Egg, 68, about 250 metres from the shoreline the afternoon of Dec. 10, the Yukon Coroner’s Service said in a press release Dec. 12.

It was recovered the day after.

Egg had been reported missing by his family after they last heard from him the morning of Dec. 7. According to a Yukon RCMP press release from earlier this week, he was believed to have left his property on snowmobile and was heading towards Kluane Lake.

An investigation confirmed “that Mr. Egg had been traveling by snowmobile over an unstable patch of ice when the machine broke through,” the coroner’s service said in its release. “Both Mr. Egg and the snowmobile went into the lake where Mr. Egg succumbed in the cold water.”

The investigation into his death is continuing.

The press release reminds the public to “use extreme caution when travelling on or near all Yukon waterways.”

“Please limit travel to daylight hours and times of good visibility only,” it says. “If it is necessary to venture out from the shoreline be sure to do adequate checks of ice thickness and know the route you will be travelling. Always travel with appropriate winter survival gear including fully functioning communication devices.”