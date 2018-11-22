One recommendation made in May in the Whitehorse Correctional Centre inspection report calls for the facility to “cease charging clients for local or long distance calls.” (Yukon News file)

Department of Justice undecided on whether to make inmate phone calls free

The issue was raised during question period on Nov.15

The assistant deputy minister of justice said it’s too early to tell whether a recommendation to make inmate phone calls free at Whitehorse’s jail will be implemented.

Allan Lucier, whose portfolio includes corrections, said that, at face value, it would appear to be an easy decision, but it’s not, noting that it’s currently before a working group.

“Many of the individuals in the center are under court order to have no contact,” Lucier said. “If we had no system, such as an open line, there would be no way to ensure that we weren’t contributing to the possibility that people would make contacts to victims and others they have no contacts with.”

In May, David Loukidelis, appointed by the Department of Justice, released an inspection report about the Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC). It includes one recommendation calling on corrections to “cease charging clients for local or long distance calls, in order to enhance ongoing connections between clients, their families and their communities.”

The issue came up during question period on Nov. 14, with NDP Leader Liz Hanson asking whether Loukidelis’ recommendation will be acted on.

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said, at one point, that the recommendation needs to be addressed by the working group.

Hanson said in the House that inmates are charged $2.40 per local call.

Lucier, however, told the News that, according to his information, clients pay $1.35 for each 20 minute, pre-paid phone call.

Some calls are free, he added, to Legal Aid, for instance, probation services or to the legislative assembly.

The system is also controlled because there are remanded individuals at WCC, Lucier said. Eliminating the possibility of them reaching out to witnesses must be protected, he added.

The current phone system came into effect in late June of this year. The company is Texas-based Synergy, which has a Canadian operation in Alberta.

The current system is consistent with phone provisions in correctional institutions across the country, Lucier said, both federally and provincially.

It’s a “zero fee system,” in that it doesn’t cost YG anything to have inside WCC, he said.

“The funds generated, in part, pay for the system.”

A small amount of revenue is created, he said, which goes into a revolving account at WCC.

“It is accounted for there, by the Department of Justice finance folks, and a portion of that is remitted to the Crime Prevention and Victim Services Trust Fund, which is a board-governed funding body” providing money to community groups that focus on crime prevention or victim services, he said.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon NDP’s Liz Hanson to step down as party leader

Just Posted

Yukon NDP’s Liz Hanson to step down as party leader

Hanson made the announcement in a press release Nov. 21. She will keep her position as MLA.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Air North reduces the frequency of its Ottawa flights

The company says rising fuel costs, airport fees and a decline in passengers are to blame

Plan to expedite cataract surgery to be introduced in January

YG and the Yukon Hospital Corporation want to more than double the number of surgeries

Many Rivers risks losing its government funding

Money may be withheld in 2019 if the organization doesn’t file an annual report

EDITORIAL: Attention Whitehorse: shovel your sidewalks

For those who haven’t looked out a window this week, the snow… Continue reading

Youth boxers take home silver and gold medals

Alberta Sub-Novice Tournament, an introduction to competitive boxing, happened last weekend

Respite home offers a break to caregivers

Hillcrest home is a pilot project

Yukoners make a splash to mark the beginning of the swimming season

Nearly 120 swimmers took part in the Ryan Downing Memorial Swim Meet

Commentary: Lack of affordable housing in the Yukon is not about funds, but how we spend them

Why are we not building apartment complexes to serve the lower and lower-middle income bracket?

Driving with Jens: When should you plug your vehicle in?

You can probably still start your car without plugging it in at -25 C or colder, but you shouldn’t.

Yukonomist: Too far up the supply curve

Some copper mines come in and out of production as global demand for the metal surges and ebbs.

Most Read