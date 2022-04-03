Demand for lots outstrips supply in Whitehorse and Mayo

A total of 645 applications were received for the most recent land lottery for single family lots in Whistle Bend along with four lots in Logan. Another 132 applied for six townhouse sites in Whistle Bend with 26 applying for three lots in Mayo and (Yukon News file)

The continuing high demand for residential land in the territory was evident March 31 during the most recent Yukon government land lottery draw.

Up for grabs were three residential lots in Mayo and 42 single family lots in Whitehorse. There were also six townhouse sites in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood of Whitehorse with those sites accommodating groups of five or six homes each for a total of 32 townhouses.

The lottery draw was hosted over Zoom.

In each draw, the number of applicants looking to buy a lot was many times greater than the number of properties available.

The lottery for the single family lots in Whitehorse was the most popular with 645 applications coming in for the properties, 38 of which are in Whistle Bend and four that are in the Logan subdivision.

The single family lots in Whistle Bend are located on Reliance Street, Vedder Avenue, Chance Lane, Scotia Lane and Neecheah Street, with the four Logan lots on Finch Crescent.

Meanwhile, a total of 132 applications came in for the six townhouse sites that are all on Witch Hazel Drive, with 26 coming in for the three lots in Mayo.

Two of the properties are located on Second Avenue while the third is a country residential lot on Gold Road.

Officials with the Yukon government also drew applications to form a waitlist for any lots that are turned back.

Successful applicants are given 24 hours from the time they are notified to accept the offer and two weeks to enter an agreement for sale.

Prices ranged from $100,080 to $157,780 for the single family lots in Whistle Bend, while the townhouses sites were between $101,447 and $120,745.

The four sites in Logan were priced between $253,968 and $255,288, while in Mayo the two Second Avenue properties were $7,500 while the Gold Road property was $37,500.

The sale for each property includes a three year building commitment.

