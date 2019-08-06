Defendants in alleged pizza conspiracy deny wrongdoing

The defendants in a lawsuit pitting Whitehorse’s Domino’s and Panago pizza shops against each other have filed statements of defence, denying any “conspiracy” or other wrongdoing took place in the opening of the latter.

APC Pie Inc., which operates as Domino’s Pizza, took several former business partners as well as its current and previous landlords to court in June, alleging they had conspired to open a Panago Pizza across in the plaza across the street from Domino’s.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Panago’s opening breaches a clause in Domino’s lease which states that no other pizza business is allowed to open within 500 feet of its location.

In statements of defence filed throughout July, JHL Enterprises Ltd., Lizland Enterprises Ltd., Northern Vision Development, 536223 Yukon Inc., Kit Bing Heung and Wubin Liu have denied taking part in any conspiracy, and that the opening of Panagao Pizza was illegitimate in any way. They’re all asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed with legal costs awarded to the defendants.

The case has not yet been heard in court.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com