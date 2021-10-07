‘Deep concern for future of Whitehorse’ prompts Michelle Stimson to run for council

Michelle Stimson is running to be a Whitehorse city councillor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)

When Michelle Stimson decided to put her name forward to run for one of six Whitehorse city councillor positions, she did so for a number of reasons.

She is now one of 17 candidates for council in the Oct. 21 municipal election.

In an Oct. 4 interview, Stimson said when she looked at what “side of the table” she wanted to sit on over the next three years — whether that be as a citizen bringing forward ideas for the city to council or in a role where she is directly part of the vote on decisions — it was clear to her she wanted to be on the council side of the table.

In the past, Stimson has appeared before council as a delegate, bringing forward concerns about her community and calling for action on social issues.

Speaking to her run for council, Stimson said it was also important to send a message to her children “that nothing should define them” and she felt a good way to send that message was in seeking a seat on council.

“It feels like good timing,” she said.

As she summed up in a statement on the city’s website featuring council candidates: “I think a deep concern for the future of Whitehorse has brought the courage to speak up and listen to fellow Yukoners. The best way for me to go forward at this time is to serve my community as part of a team, with a unique perspective and an honest heart, and a true vision of Whitehorse determined to be the place to be in the North.”

She stressed her statement on the city website best summarizes what she wants to convey throughout the election campaign.

After living in Whitehorse for 33 years, Stimson said she wants to use the tools she has to contribute to the community.

She said she would like to see an approach that looks at city matters — whether that be parking, snow shoveling, transit and more — from a lens of greater sensitivity that hasn’t been used previously.

“I have ideas that would emphasize a change in language,” Stimson said.

As an example, she pointed to what’s commonly referred to as low income housing, noting she would rather see the idea of “human rights housing” highlighted.

She pointed out “human rights housing” shows housing as a human right for all.

