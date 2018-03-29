Decision on Tristan Joe sentencing date pushed back to April

The selection of a sentencing date for a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of 18-year-old Raine Andrew Silas in Pelly Crossing has now been pushed back to April.

Tristan Joe, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in Silas’s death, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter March 8.

The court had picked March 22 to choose a date for Joe’s sentencing.

However, on March 22, the court pushed that decision to April 5.

A manslaughter conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. That’s in contrast to a second-degree murder conviction, where the minimum penalty is life in prison with no chance of parole for between 10 to 25 years.

Manslaughter does not carry a minimum sentence unless a firearm was used, at which point the minimum sentence is four years in jail.

A pre-sentence and Gladue report have been requested for Joe.

