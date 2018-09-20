Death of Whitehorse man in Vancouver hospital deemed a homicide

Shawn Johnnie died after being medevaced from Whitehorse to Vancouver Sept. 12.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News Yukon RCMP are investigating the death of Shawn Johnnie as a homicide

Yukon RCMP have deemed the death of a Whitehorse man in a Vancouver hospital last week a homicide.

Shawn Johnnie, 39, died at Vancouver General Hospital Sept. 12 after being medevaced from Whitehorse General Hospital.

The results of an autopsy on Johnnie’s body Sept. 14 have led investigators to treat is death as a homicide, the police said in a press release Sept. 20.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the case or who may have had contact with Johnnie in the days leading up to his death are being asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com