Joel Krahn/Yukon News Yukon RCMP are investigating the death of Shawn Johnnie as a homicide

Death of Whitehorse man in Vancouver hospital deemed a homicide

Shawn Johnnie died after being medevaced from Whitehorse to Vancouver Sept. 12.

Yukon RCMP have deemed the death of a Whitehorse man in a Vancouver hospital last week a homicide.

Shawn Johnnie, 39, died at Vancouver General Hospital Sept. 12 after being medevaced from Whitehorse General Hospital.

The results of an autopsy on Johnnie’s body Sept. 14 have led investigators to treat is death as a homicide, the police said in a press release Sept. 20.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the case or who may have had contact with Johnnie in the days leading up to his death are being asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Former CKRW reporter announces bid for council

Just Posted

“It’s really filled our cup”: Summit Kombucha co-owner on positive reception in Whitehorse

The Yukon’s first kombucha makers are opening their own shop later this month

Former CKRW reporter announces bid for council

Oshea Jephson to focus on traffic and housing

Boyd runs for re-election

The current Whitehorse councillor says he’s concerned with housing and taxes

Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association expands development program to peewee and bantam

“We’re just taking over from the great work that was done by the previous board”

Norwegian “adventurer” fined $1k for illegally hunting ptarmigan on Yukon’s South Canol Road

Tonje Blomseth had been told by conservation officers that ptarmigan hunting season was over

Editorial: As Whitehorse grows it needs to grow up

Instead of only spreading out as population grows, Whitehorse needs to consider taller buildings.

HISTORY HUNTER: Paying Homage to the Yukon fallen of World War I

Yukon soldiers are buried in more than 50 cemeteries on four continents

Most Read