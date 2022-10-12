Dawson rec centre projected at $60M

A new recreation centre planned for Dawson City has now entered the preliminary design stage.

According to a joint release from the Yukon government, City of Dawson and Tr’ondëk Hwëchin First Nation, the cost of the new centre has gone up since a spring update, which pegged the estimated construction cost at $54.1 million. Now the total cost is being projected at around $60 million.

“For over a decade, the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in have advocated for a new recreation centre,” Tr’ondëk Hwëchin First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph said in the release.

“The recreation centre we have now is not in the safest condition, and there are limitations to its use. Our community is growing and is deserving of year-round facilities. Having positive activity in the community is important for our people today and in the future.”

According to a 2009 report, as previously reported by the News, the old Art and Margaret Fry Recreation Centre was built on melting permafrost.

In an Oct. 5 Facebook post, the draft design for the new centre is expected in the “next few months” and the building’s amenities are still being finalized.

In the post, the centre will be set up with a gymnasium, indoor playground, skating rink and curling rink “at the least.”

“Our goal is to construct a stable and sustainable building, with flexible spaces to accommodate diverse uses,” reads the post.

