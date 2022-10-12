A view of Dawson City on July 21. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A view of Dawson City on July 21. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Dawson rec centre projected at $60M

The rec centre is entering preliminary design

A new recreation centre planned for Dawson City has now entered the preliminary design stage.

According to a joint release from the Yukon government, City of Dawson and Tr’ondëk Hwëchin First Nation, the cost of the new centre has gone up since a spring update, which pegged the estimated construction cost at $54.1 million. Now the total cost is being projected at around $60 million.

“For over a decade, the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in have advocated for a new recreation centre,” Tr’ondëk Hwëchin First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph said in the release.

“The recreation centre we have now is not in the safest condition, and there are limitations to its use. Our community is growing and is deserving of year-round facilities. Having positive activity in the community is important for our people today and in the future.”

According to a 2009 report, as previously reported by the News, the old Art and Margaret Fry Recreation Centre was built on melting permafrost.

In an Oct. 5 Facebook post, the draft design for the new centre is expected in the “next few months” and the building’s amenities are still being finalized.

In the post, the centre will be set up with a gymnasium, indoor playground, skating rink and curling rink “at the least.”

“Our goal is to construct a stable and sustainable building, with flexible spaces to accommodate diverse uses,” reads the post.

READ MORE: New Dawson City rec centre won’t break ground until 2024

READ MORE: Dawson still waiting on promised rec centre

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Political leaders come together at 22nd Yukon Forum
Next story
Yukon Arts Centre staff picket concert

Just Posted

oct 12 2022
WYATT’S WORLD

Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm (right) and Kwanlin Dün Chief Doris Bill speak with reporters on Oct. 11. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation bans sex offender with emergency order, requests public inquiry into release

Yukon Arts Centre staff try to convince concert-goers not to cross their picket line for the Basia Bulat show on Oct. 11. About 22 people picketed after declaring job action earlier that day. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Yukon Arts Centre staff picket concert

Rodney Bailey, 49, plead guilty to weapons, assault and resisting arrest charges on Oct. 7. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Man pleads guilty for sword-wielding chase through Dawson City