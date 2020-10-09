Dawson ferry making last trip of the season Oct. 22

The George Black Ferry that connects Dawson City to West Dawson will be making its last trip of the season Oct. 22. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

The George Black Ferry that connects Dawson City to West Dawson will be making its last trip of the season Oct. 22.

The last sailing will be at 11 p.m. that Thursday, the Department of Highways and Public Works said on social media Oct. 7, with the ship to be pulled from the river the following day.

The department had tendered the contract for the design and construction of the ice bridge in August. According to the Yukon government’s old tender website, two Whitehorse-based companies submitted bids for the work, and an award is pending.

