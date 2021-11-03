Dawson City recycling facility closing Dec. 15

Officials with the City of Dawson are hoping to have an interim plan for recycling in the community by Dec. 15.

That’s when the Conservation Klondike Society is set to close its recycling facility.

The town’s public works department noted the plans on its Facebook page on Oct. 29.

In a Nov. 1 interview, Jonathan Howe, Dawson’s superintendent of public works, said work is underway for a new recycling facility anticipated to open in the fall of 2022.

Until it opens though, officials are looking for an interim solution that will allow the community to deal with recycling after the current facility closes and before the new one opens.

Howe said the community will be working with the Yukon government to find that solution with discussions between the two governments expected next week.

“Hopefully the transition will occur when the current facility closes down,” Howe said.

As stated on the Facebook page: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Recycling