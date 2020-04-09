Dawson City ice pool goes online for first time

The long-running contest to guess when the ice on the Yukon River near Dawson City will break up is going online. (Jim Regimbal/Submitted)

Dawson City’s long-running contest to guess when the ice on the Yukon River will break up is going online.

In a press release, the IODE Dawson Chapter, which has organized the ice-guessing contest every year since 1940, announced that tickets can only be purchased on its website this year.

It’s the first time in IODE Dawson’s history, and ostensibly history in general, that physical tickets haven’t been available for purchase.

The decision comes as restrictions around preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in the territory tighten.

“Given our advocacy for social distancing, our love for our community, and our passion to keep this annual tradition alive, we’re trying something new this year … It’s a big change, and we’re really depending on the community to try this new approach and help us with our biggest fundraiser of the year. Who says you can’t teach an old organization a new trick?!” the press release says.

Tickets are available at iodedawson.com.

People interested in putting their names in the pool must submit their guesses and payment by 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Dawson City