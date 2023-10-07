Dawson City distillery can proceed as amendment passes third reading

Proponent is currently looking for rental space in the historic townsite

‘Drunken’ houses pictured in Dawson City. Alex Hakonson is working to find a location in downtown Dawson for his proposed distillary. (Gerry Feehan file)

The door is open for distilleries and microbreweries to locate in downtown Dawson City after a bylaw amendment passed second and third reading at a city council meeting on Oct. 4.

The amendment passed first reading at a council meeting on Sept. 6.

A public hearing was scheduled for the Oct. 4 meeting. No one attended to speak on the amendment, so it went directly to second and third reading.

Alex Hakonson is hoping to open a distillery in Dawson next year. He told the News on Oct. 5 that he’d attended the meeting to defend the amendment if needed, but that it was nice to see no one showed up to voice concerns.

“I think [the] town probably is largely supportive, or recognizes it’s just bringing us more in line with what other communities are doing,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hakonson contacted the city’s planning department about operating a distillery from an outbuilding on his Dawson City property. That use isn’t allowed under the property’s R1 (residential) zoning.

Hakonson said the only places he could find that were properly zoned M1 (industrial) were in locations outside the core that didn’t fit with the vibe he’s going for.

He said his operation will be a 9-to-5 business that sells small batches and offers a tasting room, not a huge manufacturing centre.

“Due to their size and primary focus on product manufacturing and distribution, distilleries and breweries were traditionally viewed as exclusively industrial activities,” said a report prepared by city staff for the Sept. 6 meeting. “In Canada, the microbrewing and craft distilling industries have experienced significant growth in recent years.”

In the Sept. 6 report, city staff recommended that council approve an amendment to the zoning bylaw that would first define, and then include, microbrewery/craft distillery as a permitted use under C1 (core commercial) zoning. There are already C1-zoned buildings throughout the downtown.

The amendment that passed on Oct. 4 allows for the following, according to the report to council that was prepared by the city’s planning and development department:

“Microbrewery/Craft Distillery means the distilling or brewing of alcoholic beverages or alcoholic products with a maximum annual production of 50,000 litres. Product tasting and retail sales of all products produced on-site is permitted. All equipment and manufacturing processes must be contained indoors up to maximum floor area of 275 square metres and shall not create a nuisance. Limited outside storage of product for display and distilling purposes is permitted provided the storage area does not encroach into public land, parking areas, drive aisles or access to a building.”

Hakonson said he’s currently looking at spaces downtown that will allow for his operation. Because of the height of a still, he needs a building with 10 to 12-foot ceilings. The footprint of the place can be relatively small however, as he only requires roughly 500 square feet to operate the distillery equipment.

Hakonson said he’s looking forward to starting the project in earnest now that the amendment has passed.

He’s also excited to see whether anyone establishes a local brewery in the core, now that it’s an option.

