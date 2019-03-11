Dawson City Airport runway to be closed for a week in May for paving

Paving is tentatively scheduled to take place from May 19 to 26

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file The Dawson City Airport runway will be closed for a week in May for paving, according to a March 11 press release from the Yukon government.

The Dawson City Airport runway will be closed for a week in May for paving, the Yukon government announced via a March 11 press release.

The runway will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on May 19 and remain closed until midnight on May 26, the press release says, with the dates and times dependant on the weather.

Airplanes will not be flying to and from the airport during the closure, although helicopters will still be operating.

The Yukon government awarded the contract for the work, worth nearly $10 million, to the Whitehorse-based Skookum Asphalt Ltd. after issuing a tender last year.

Paving the runway, which is currently gravel, will allow for newer and more fuel-efficient aircrafts to land at the airport.

Dawson business owners have long argued that paving the runway would bring more tourism to the area.

In an interview March 11, Air North president Joe Sparling confirmed that the company would be continuing its service during the runway closure — passengers will be flying to Mayo instead, and then shuttled to Dawson.

He added that the paving work was “good news” for everyone.

“(Passengers) probably won’t be happy taking the bus from Mayo for a week, but they’ll be happy once it’s done,” he said.

