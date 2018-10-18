Curtis gets a third term as Whitehorse’s mayor

Dan Curtis is interviewed after the last polls close in the Whitehorse municipal election on Oct. 18. He will serve his third term as Whitehorse’s mayor. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Dan Curtis was re-elected for a third term as mayor of Whitehorse.

When vote-counting finished at 10 p.m., Curtis had 2,933 votes. Rick Karp was behind him with 1,908 votes.

Council sustained a shake-up, with three incumbents, and three new councillors taking seats.

Jan Stick, former city councillor and former NDP MLA, had 3,946 votes. Steve Roddick, who ran on a slate with Stick, came in second with 3,115. Lawyer Laura Cabott had 2,752 votes. She was followed by incumbents Samson Hartland, Jocelyn Curteanu, and Dan Boyd, who had 2,548, 2,460, and 2,378 votes respectively.

Results stayed steady after initial numbers came in, just after 8 p.m., from the advance polls and the City Hall polling station. The six councillors who were on top from the beginning remained there until the end of the night. Council chambers, which broadcast a live feed from the polls, were full of candidates and their friends and family.

Even before the final results came in from Riverdale (a glitch with the tabulator there delayed final results until 10 p.m.), candidates were congratulating each other on their wins

It was a tough race, said Curteanu. Having so many people (there were 20 council and five mayoral candidates) with so much experience in both municipal and territorial politics, really raised the bar, she said.

Curtis was feeling mixed emotions, considering the loss of Coun. Betty Irwin and Coun. Roslyn Woodcock, who finished with 1,969 and 1,614 votes.

“I’m really saddened that we lost a couple councillors because you get tight,” he said. “You go to war together, you know? But I’ve known Steve and Jan and I don’t know Laura as well, but she brings a lot of competence as well.”

He said he was happy to be re-elected himself, though it was something he wouldn’t allow himself to think about in the weeks leading up to the election. He said it would have been too devastating, if he’d considered the possibility, to not be re-elected.

“It’s very humbling, very exciting,” he said of the night.

A complete breakdown of unofficial election results can be found on the City of Whitehorse website.

