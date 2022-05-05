Currie Dixon reaffirmed as Yukon Party leader

Yukon Party members voted unanimously in support of the current leadership at annual general meeting

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon spoke to reporters at the Yukon Legislature on April 28, the last day of the 2022 spring sitting. The party’s membership voted in favour of Dixon remaining at the leadership helm during the Yukon Party’s annual general meeting on April 30. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Currie Dixon has avoided a Yukon Party leadership election and will retain his position as leader following a unanimous vote by party members.

As part of a regular leadership review conducted during the party’s annual general meeting on April 30 at the St. Elias Convention Centre in Haines Junction, Yukon Party members voted in support of their current leader.

“I’m happy to note that the party is united and that we have a solid foundation heading towards the next election,” Dixon told the News by phone on May 2.

Dixon said more than 70 people attended the meeting, where he provided an update on what his party has been doing in the Yukon legislature to hold the government to account.

Party president Mel Brais was also re-elected, alongside the election of a new executive for the upcoming year.

Party members passed a resolution brought forward by the Kluane Electoral District Association which Dixon said notes their desire to “streamline and support our improved processes for resource development.”

In a release, the resolution calls for the party to support “improving certainty for the private sector” by reviewing assessment and permitting processes such as the Waters Act and the Yukon Environment and Socio-economic Assessment Act.

