Crash survivors burn vehicle to stay warm

Three occupants of a vehicle that went off the road between Carmacks and Pelly Crossing late at night set it on fire to stay warm before being picked up by passersby, according to Yukon RCMP.

According to a emailed statement, Pelly Crossing RCMP received a report the morning of Jan. 13 about a crash that had happened the night before.

The vehicle’s occupants were unable to call for help because they had no cell phone service, the statement says, and after several hours, “they deliberately set their vehicle on fire to stay warm.”

The three were picked up around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 by passing motorists.

Two of the occupants are being treated for injuries caused by exposure, the statement says, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Yukon RCMP is reminding people to travel safely in the cold. The statement suggests to always tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back, bringing an emergency survival kit with you, dressing in layers and keeping dry, and, if something goes wrong, staying in one place to make it easier for search parties to locate you.