COVID-19 vaccine now available to children under 5

Children between the ages of six months and five years are now eligible to recieve a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are anticipated to begin the week of July 25. (Yukon News file)

Yukoners between the ages of six months and five years will soon have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are expected to be available beginning the week of July 25 provided the territory’s supply of the vaccine arrives as scheduled, the Yukon government said in a July 15 statement.

The territory announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include the age group, following Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna Spikevax vaccine for children in the age group.

“We are very pleased to see vaccines approved for our youngest Yukoners and we are working with our federal partners to make them available as soon as possible,” Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in a statement. “Vaccination remains our best protection against the most serious harms of COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, families have had to deal with daycare closures, missing school, not being able to see loved ones and disappointing event cancellations. Now that these safe and effective vaccines are available, I know they will be welcomed by many parents who are anxious to better protect their children from COVID-19.”

Vaccines will be given in two doses, with the second dose to be administered eight weeks after the first. Children in the under-five age group will get 25 micrograms with each dose, half of what is authorized for children between the ages of five and 11.

It’s recommended children who have recently had COVID-19 wait three months from when symptoms appear or they test positive to receive their first vaccine.

With appointments expected to start the week of July 25, it’s anticipated families will be able to begin booking online appointments starting July 21.

In Whitehorse, appointments can be booked at yukon.ca, while those living in communities can call their local health centre for appointments.

Further details on clinic dates and times will be available at www.yukon.ca/this-is-our-shot

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is essential to protect our littlest ones and their families from the disease,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudit Ranade said. “The upcoming availability of the new vaccine for children under five is great news and I encourage parents and caregivers to speak with their family physician, or other trusted medical provider, if they are unsure about their choice to immunize.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

COVID-19vaccines