Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 30. Hanley announced the territory’s 26th COVID-19 case on Nov. 18 in a press release, followed shortly by a second release from the Yukon government announcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all those entering Yukon effective Nov. 20. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

COVID-19 travel bubble to close; new case announced

Mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all entering the Yukon to begin Friday

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley confirmed the territory’s 26th COVID-19 case in a press release the evening of Nov. 18.

As of 7:30 p.m., investigation into the source of exposure is “ongoing” and Yukon Communicable Disease Control is contact tracing.

Anyone who has been at the following locations and who develops systems should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 in Whitehorse or contact the health centre in their community.

The locations are all in Whitehorse and include Starbucks on Main Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13, Starbucks on Chilkoot Way between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, Better Bodies between 6:30 p.m. and closing on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, the Diwali festival at 120 Copper Road between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, Giorgio’s Cuccina between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, and Tony’s Pasta and Seasfood House between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

Travel restrictions to tighten

In another press release on Nov. 18, the Yukon government announced that effective Nov. 20 all those entering the Yukon will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, with the exception of critical service workers.

This closure marks the end of the “B.C. bubble” but will include exceptions for residents of Atlin, Lower Post, Fire Side, Jade City, Fraser and Pleasant Camp. Those exercising treaty rights are also exempt for the “time needed to exercise the right” according to the release.

The release also states in plain language that “the government does not recommend non-essential travel outside the territory.”

A press conference about these latest developments is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

