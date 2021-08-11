COVID-19 state of emergency in Yukon could be repealed Aug. 25

“The more people getting vaccinated, the safer we will be.”

The state of emergency may come to an end soon, Premier Sandy Silver and Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn said in a weekly COVID-19 update on Aug. 11.

“We have seen no new outbreaks,” said Silver. “Thanks to everyone doing their part to limit spread. I know it is not easy, but things are getting better.”

Last week the government lifted several restrictions, including capacity limits on businesses and mandatory masking, although “mask usage is still strongly encouraged” said Mostyn. The federal government also lifted a restriction on vaccinated travellers coming into the country from the United States.

Mostyn said U.S. plates will become more common.

“We encourage [residents] to respect the hospitality that Yukon has become known for around the world,” he said.

More changes to public health restrictions could be coming soon. The current state of emergency is set to expire on Aug. 25 and Mostyn said if case trends continue “the Yukon will not need to extend it further.”

The end of the state of emergency would end enforcement measures under the Civil Emergency Measures Act. The department is working on a transition plan, said Mostyn.

“The only thing ending really is the enforcement. Society still has the responsibility to do what they have demonstrated is right,” he said. “We are simply adjusting our approach. Testing, rapid-response teams, expanded vaccine access and support workers are just some of the tools we are using in this transition.”

Silver called the shift a “more targeted approach.”

“The more people getting vaccinated, the safer we will be,” he said. Silver said the territory is currently leading the country in terms of vaccinations.

The number of active cases is currently at 43, with three new cases reported from 12 p.m. Aug. 9 to 12 p.m. Aug. 11. All three new cases are located in Whitehorse.

Public exposure notices have been issued for the Kopper King Tavern on Aug. 4 from 2 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Another notice has been issued for the Casa Loma Lounge on Aug. 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley is now on a leave of absence, announced Aug. 10, in order to run in the upcoming federal election as a Liberal candidate.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus