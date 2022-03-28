COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse hospital

The Yukon government reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Whitehorse General Hospital last Friday.

According to a March 25 statement, the declared outbreak represents linked cases of the virus among hospital staff but no transmission from staff to patients has been identified. The notice states that outbreaks can be expected as COVID-19 is widespread in the territory.

The government said that routine outbreak management procedures are in place and Yukon Communicable Disease Control is working closely with the hospital to ensure infection prevention and control practices are followed.

“We are working closely with the staff and leadership at Yukon Hospitals to manage the outbreak. Thank you to everyone who has shown diligence to contain the spread. I’d like to remind Yukoners that masks are required for staff and patients in hospitals. Hospitals remain a safe place to seek medical care,” said Dr. Catherine Elliott the acting Chief Medical Officer of Health.

