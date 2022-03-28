Whitehorse General Hospital. (Yukon News file)

Whitehorse General Hospital. (Yukon News file)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse hospital

Linked cases among staff, no transmission to patients government says.

The Yukon government reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Whitehorse General Hospital last Friday.

According to a March 25 statement, the declared outbreak represents linked cases of the virus among hospital staff but no transmission from staff to patients has been identified. The notice states that outbreaks can be expected as COVID-19 is widespread in the territory.

The government said that routine outbreak management procedures are in place and Yukon Communicable Disease Control is working closely with the hospital to ensure infection prevention and control practices are followed.

“We are working closely with the staff and leadership at Yukon Hospitals to manage the outbreak. Thank you to everyone who has shown diligence to contain the spread. I’d like to remind Yukoners that masks are required for staff and patients in hospitals. Hospitals remain a safe place to seek medical care,” said Dr. Catherine Elliott the acting Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Previous story
City news, briefly
Next story
Yukon Party calls for ‘pandemic policy forum’

Just Posted

Haa Shaa du Hen (Chief) Lynda Dickson (Skoehoeteen). (Courtesy/Carcross/Tagish First Nation)
Lynda Dickson suddenly resigns from C/TFN council

Whitehorse General Hospital. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse hospital

Selina Heyligers-Hare is scheduled to play multiple shows this spring at The Local Bar, the 98 Hotel and Mt. Sima. (Courtesy/Taya Fraser)
Selina goes solo in the studio

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: What different budget choices could look like