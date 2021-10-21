COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whistle Bend Place

‘The current situation is contained and routine outbreak management procedures are in place,’ Elliott says

Whistle Bend Place main entrance. Visitors are not allowed at the care facility for 28 days after one case was discovered in the facility. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on Oct. 20 in one unit at the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home following the identification of one case in the facility.

The current situation is contained and routine outbreak management procedures are in place — including screening and testing protocols.

Visitor access to the affected unit is restricted for a minimum of 28 days following exposure.

Elliott is also reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. There are currently 69 active cases in the territory.

Of the new cases reported since noon on Oct. 18, 15 are Yukon residents. The other seven are from people out of territory but diagnosed in the Yukon.

A rapid response team is being sent to Lower Post with testing to begin on Oct. 21. The testing team will be at the Health Centre in Lower Post until Oct. 23. Clinic hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rapid response team is being deployed to respond to an increase in cases in the community and to support the Northern Health authority in British Columbia. Lower Post is near Watson Lake but on the B.C. side of the border.

Elliott is reminding Yukoners who have symptoms to get tested, regardless of where they are located.

Those experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse can call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3093 or book online to arrange testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

The total number of confirmed cases in Yukon residents since March 2020 is 873. Individuals who are diagnosed in the Yukon are counted in the active case count but not in the Yukon’s total case count as they’d be counted in their home jurisdiction.

Since March 2020, 809 people have recovered, 10 have died.

