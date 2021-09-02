COVID-19 outbreak declared at Copper Ridge Place long-term care facility

One resident and staff member caught the virus while in the facility prompting outbreak status

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Copper Ridge Place long-term care facility.

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott declared the outbreak on Sept. 1 after a staff member tested positive.

The staff member is isolating and contact tracing is underway. On Aug. 31, a COVID-19 case was announced in a resident of the care home. The two cases are linked as the staff member was working in the same house.

The resident was transferred to the Whitehorse General Hospital.

Although there have only been two cases in the care facility and the situation is contained, it’s been declared an outbreak because the case occurred within the facility.

“We are fortunate to have been spared an outbreak in long-term care until now,” said Elliott. “With current measures in place and investigation well underway, we are in a good position at this time. Vaccination remains our strongest tool against COVID-19.”

Procedures for outbreak management in long-term care are being followed including screening and testing protocols.

“With more than 95 per cent of residents vaccinated, we remain in a very good position to protect our more vulnerable citizens,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee. “This situation is contained to one house and all precautions are being taken to protect both residents and staff.”

Visitor access to the affected unit is restricted for the next 28 days – virtual visits are being organized. There are no visitor policy changes in other parts of Copper Ridge Place.

Coronavirus