COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air Canada flight

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley issued a new public exposure warning in a press release on April 9.

Passengers on Air Canada flight 8889 from Vancouver to Whitehorse on April 4 may have been exposed to a person with the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7.

According to the press release, new information became available about a previous case and the individual “had originally been cleared to travel but based on new information it was determined they were infectious while on the flight.”

Contact tracing for passengers seated in close proximity to the case is currently underway.

The press release also states that the person followed all public health advice and is now determined to be recovered and there remains no active cases in the territory.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is to remain at home, self-isolate, take the online self-assessment and arrange a test by either calling 867-393-3083 or book online.

