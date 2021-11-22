COVID-19 case count falling in the Yukon

Only 45 new cases reported over weekend.

COVID-19 case totals in the Yukon showed an encouraging downward trend on Monday, Nov. 22. (File Photo)

Last weekend brought encouraging news about COVID-19 spread in the territory.

According to the Yukon government, there were 32 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases between November 18 and 19 bringing the total active cases in the territory to 171. A weekend drop followed the Thursday and Friday rise in total diagnosed cases.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the government reported 45 new cases for the weekend. The total active cases had dropped to 131.

A total of 1,426 Yukon residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,291 have recovered.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms should seek testing. Drive through testing is available at 91628 Alaska Highway, in the Centennial Motors wash bay, across the highway from the airport in Whitehorse.

Those in rural communities should seek testing at their local health centre.

The measures declared under the temporary state of emergency that came into effect on Nov. 13 remain in effect. They include mandatory mask-wearing in public indoor spaces and attendance limits on gatherings.

