COVID-19 case confirmed at Copper Ridge Place long-term care home

Affected residents are being encouraged to limit movement and visits will be put on hold.

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Copper Ridge Place.

A notification was sent out to substitute decision-makers and guardians of residents at the long-term care home on Aug. 29. Recipients were instructed to contact specific managers and coordinators with concerns.

One resident has been diagnosed after lab testing. Residents in the affected house have been tested for COVID-19 but as of Sunday, only one case was confirmed.

The facility has 96 beds and residents are divided into four different houses.

Yukon Communicable Disease Control and the Chief Medical Officer of Health are working to control the situation and have taken steps to protect residents and staff, including enhanced cleaning.

Residents in the affected house have also been encouraged to remain in their rooms, including during mealtimes. Visits in the coming days will not be permitted.

“The duration of the visiting interruption and whether it will apply to all of Copper Ridge Place is yet to be determined,” reads the letter sent to families and staff, with a note that exemptions may be allowed on a case-by-class basis.

The letter notes that some changes anticipated to begin on Sept. 1 may be delayed at the long-term care home.

Five new cases of the virus were reported in the Yukon between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. The territory has 21 active cases.

(Haley Ritchie)

Coronavirus