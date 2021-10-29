COVID-19 booster shots offered to Yukoners over 50

People are eligible for a booster six months after their first COVID-19 vaccine shots

Discarded needles and vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine used at a vaccine clinic in Old Crow on Feb. 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Discarded needles and vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine used at a vaccine clinic in Old Crow on Feb. 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be available to Yukoners aged 50 and over starting on Nov. 1.

People are eligible for a booster six months after their first COVID-19 vaccine shots. Older Yukoners, and those who are immunocompromised, are being prioritized because they are at a higher risk of having severe illness from the virus.

“This booster helps those who may have a dip in their immune response over time to once again reach the highest protection from COVID-19,” said acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott in a release.

“This booster recommendation is the next step in our vaccine guidance that now includes the primary series of two doses for all who are eligible, three doses for those who are immunocompromised, and boosters for those in long-term care,” she said. “If you are 50 or older, and it’s been six months since your second dose, do the right thing and get your booster shot.”

Appointments for COVID-19 can be made online at yukon.ca/this-is-our-shot or by calling 1-877-374-0425.

In communities outside Whitehorse, walk-ins will be accommodated, but appointments are preferred. Dates for clinics in Carcross, Watson and Whitehorse are scheduled. Clinics in other communities will be advertised as soon as they are scheduled.

Clinics “may be expanded at a further date to include younger ages, once recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization” according to the government.

