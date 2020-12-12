Coverage will be provided for HIV prevention medication

Yukoners at-risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription drug that reduces the risk, beginning in the middle of January, announced the Yukon government in a statement on Dec. 4. Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said, “It is important to ensure Yukoners who need access to this medication can receive it.” (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukoners at risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription drug that reduces the risk, beginning in the middle of January.

The Yukon government announced it will begin providing coverage for what is known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication.

The medication lowers the chance of getting HIV by up to 90 per cent, it was noted in a statement by the Yukon government.

“Providing coverage for this medication will ensure at-risk Yukoners have access to this important preventative drug,” Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said in a statement. “We know HIV is more prevalent in vulnerable populations, and these populations often don’t have coverage through other means. It is important to ensure Yukoners who need access to this medication can receive it.”

PrEP comes in the form of a pill that is taken daily. Individuals must be confirmed to be HIV negative before beginning medication and must be tested every three months while taking it.

Coverage will begin in mid-January with Yukoners able to get a prescription from their regular health care provider and renewals through the Yukon Sexual Health Clinic in Whitehorse or at their community health centre.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon health and social services